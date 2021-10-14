Barbara Dail Matthews, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 20th, at 2pm in Bethel Cemetery. For the safety of all, the family requests face masks be worn by attendees to the service. Mrs. Matthews, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of J.L. and Elizabeth Briley Dail. She resided in Robersonville for over 50 years and retired after 58 years in accounting. A longtime member of Robersonville United Methodist Church, she served as District Lay Leader, District United Methodist Women President, Conference Representative, United Methodist Women President, Sunday School teacher, and Mission Coordinator. Barbara was known for her love of gardening and cooking, and her carrot cake desserts were famous. Additionally, her devotion to family and friends was evident throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Buck Haislip, second husband, George F. Matthews, Jr., brother, Bill Dail, and sisters, Ellen Meeks and Ophelia Keeter. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Haislip Brannan and husband Jim of Raleigh, NC; sons, Ellis Clifton Haislip, Jr. and wife Kim of Laurel Hill, NC, and Bart Lutzenhiser and wife Kathy of Bonney Lake, Washington; granddaughters, Rebecca Hanes (Josh) of Clemmons, NC, and Tonya Lutzenhiser of Portland, Oregon; grandsons, Taylor Lutzenhiser of Tacoma, Washington, Harry Marks (Kathleen) and Todd Brannan (Angie) both of Raleigh, NC, and Aaron Haislip of Greenville, NC. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Whispering Pines Retirement Community and Duke Raleigh Hospital, who provided excellent care. The family also extends its thanks and appreciation to all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Barbara over the past 5 years since her move to Raleigh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Suspect faces multiple drug charges
- Riverside blanks NCEP soccer
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- Perquimans' White, Riverside's Bickerstaff win cross country races
- Winston R. Jones
- So far, so good... thank you...
- So much uncertainty...
- That time of year...
- George Frederick Matthews, Jr
- Deer and people apparently live in harmony on Fripp Island...
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.