Barbara Matheny Peyton, 91, of Plymouth NC, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Sunday morning April 24, 2022, after years of declining health. She was visiting her youngest son Alan at his home in Alabama at the time of her demise. She was born Barbara Ann Matheny on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1930, in Richwood WV to the late Hencil Justice Matheny and Elma Elizabeth Dennis Matheny. She married the love of her life, Gene Henry Peyton, in July 1950. They were happily married for forty-two years before his passing on March 7, 1993. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Gene Henry Peyton Jr, and a sister, Doris Matheny Rasberry. Barbara is survived by her four children, Steven Lewis Peyton (Fay) of Kill Devil Hills, Dianne Peyton Swain of Plymouth, Timothy Gene Peyton of Roper, Alan Kent Peyton (Sonja) of Moulton Alabama, a brother, Ronnie Matheny of Winston Salem, a sister-in-law, Shelby Peyton Flint of Edenton, an aunt, Helen Dennis Clark, 100 years young, of Maryland, eight grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Plymouth on Saturday April 30, 2022, at 1:00pm in the Fellowship Hall. The funeral will follow at 2:00pm in the Church Sanctuary. A graveside ceremony will then be conducted at the Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery on NC 32S a short distance outside of Plymouth. All are welcome to come celebrate the life of a dear sweet lady! Arrangements by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.