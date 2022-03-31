Becky Blanton, 79, of Jamesville, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, March 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born December 7, 1942, in Martin County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Elwood Brown Sr. and Mary Louise Carson Brown. Becky was retired from Weyerhaeuser Corporation where she worked in Facility Services for over 30 years. She was a lover of all sports, you could always find her at any sporting event showing her support for her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the community. As an avid Carolina Tar Heels fan, she never missed a basketball game. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, who affectionately referred to her as “Kecky.” Becky touched so many lives and was loved by everyone that knew her. Her family was her entire world. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Blanton Modlin (Gary) of Jamesville; her grandchildren, Emily Winslow and Caleb Winslow of Jamesville; siblings, Bobby Brown (Becky) of Plymouth, Sharon Shipley (Randy) of Jamesville, Billy Brown (Michelle) of Greenville, Tammy Brown of Jamesville; nieces and nephews, Robbie Brown (Heather) of Greenville, Billie Jo Cooper of Jamesville, Carson Brown (Madeline) of Greenville, Jason Shipley (Emma) of Washington, Justin Shipley (Sabrina) of Tennessee; great nieces and nephews, Taylor Cooper and Ethan Cooper of Jamesville, Regina Lopez of Greenville, Wyatt Shipley and Allie Shipley of Washington, McCaskey Brown of Greenville, and Kit Brown of Greenville. She also loved her two cats, Meeks and Paige. A visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ, located at 2451 Jerden Thicket Road in Jamesville NC. The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Poplar Chapel, with a graveside service to follow at the Brown Cemetery on the Brown Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jamesville Fire and Rescue Squad or Poplar Chapel Church of Christ Building Fund. Arrangements are by Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth.