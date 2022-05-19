Bernard Warren (B.W.) Collier went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 13, 2022, after a courageous and well-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Edgecombe County on November 21, 1940, to Rosser Edward Collier and Elsie Downing Collier. He grew up in Nashville, NC and graduated from Nashville High School in the spring of 1960 and married the love of his life, Dora Alice Batchelor, in December of 1960. He served in the United States Air Force before joining the North Carolina Highway Patrol, from where he retired as a Lieutenant after 30 years of dedicated service. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years by doing all the things he loved: being with his family & friends, hunting, fishing, repairing antique clocks, working at the farm, and spending time in his chosen 'western' home of Madison County, Montana. Bernard was a lifelong member of Nashville United Methodist Church and was active in the Men's Bible Class along with other ministries of the church. He was a 33-degree Mason and member of Morningstar Lodge #85 in Nashville. Bernard was also a multi-engine commercial rated pilot and always loved flying. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosser and Elsie Collier, as well as his brother, R.E. Collier, Jr. Bernard (Dad/Pop/Grandpa) leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years, Dora Batchelor Collier; his children, B.W. Collier II (Ann) of Nashville and Lynda Taylor (Tim) of Cary; his grandchildren, Laura Collier Lutz (Tyler) of Pensacola, FL, Katie Taylor (Fiancé Tyler Drew) of Apex, Sam Collier (Lindsey) of Durham, Andrew Taylor of Cary, and Brandon Taylor of Cary; his sisters-in-law, Vicky Collier and Pat Gupton, brother-in-law, Butch (Lewis) Batchelor (Connie) and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends across North Carolina and in Montana. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The family would like to offer much love, gratitude and appreciation to these special care givers that served the family during the past months: Janet Joyner & Ashley Langley (CenterWell Home Health) and Sara Warren (Hospice & Palliative Care of Nash General Hospital). Bernard deeply loved his family and friends, always extending kindness and generosity to those around him. Although, as much as he loved others, he loved Jesus most of all. The family will receive friends and visitors at Nashville United Methodist Church at 12:30pm on Monday, May 16, 2022, after which time a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm in the Sanctuary with Pastor Scott Dodson officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow the service at Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville, NC. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Collier family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
