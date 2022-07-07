Betty (Betsy) Manning Phelps, 95, passed away on July 4, 2022 at the Vintage Inn in Williamston, NC. She was born January 26, 1927 to John Wiggins Manning and Mary Kader Lilley Manning in Williamston, NC. She was a graduate of Williamston High School and Peace College. Betty moved to Windsor in 1953 when she married Julian Earl Phelps. For a number of years, she worked at Bertie Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Phelps is remembered for making the first donation to build a public library facility in Bertie County. She remained a resident of Windsor until 2013 when she returned to Williamston to live at the Vintage Inn due to declining health. Mrs. Phelps was remarkably gifted at finding contentment regardless of her circumstances. She was a devout Christian and found comfort in God’s word. She greatly enjoyed the beauty of nature and excelled at crafts of all kinds. Betty was a master recycler and especially enjoyed upcycling, transforming materials destined to be destroyed into something new, giving them a second life and new function. Betty is survived by her younger son, Thomas Neal Phelps, and his wife, Ann, of Williamston along with her two grandchildren, Cory Wilson Phelps of St. Petersburg, Fl. and Chelsey Manning Phelps of Winston Salem, NC and two nieces, Katherine Davis Skinner of Durham, NC and Margaret Skinner Covington of Halifax, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her older son, David Christian Phelps, her sister Katherine Manning Skinner, brother-in-law Tom Skinner, and nephew John Skinner. The family is most appreciative of the kindness and compassion demonstrated to Betty by the Memorial Baptist Church family since she moved to the Vintage Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Betty’s memory to Williamston Memorial Baptist Missions Fund, 109 W. Church Street, Williamston, NC 27892, or Martin Memorial Library, 200 N. Smithwick Street, Williamston, NC 27892. The family will receive visitors at Neal and Ann’s home, 1180 White Oak Drive, Williamston. A private graveside will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Windsor on a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Pierce family.
