Betty Veneris Roberson, age 78, of Bear Grass passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Martin General Hospital. Betty was born January 11, 1945, in Hampton, Virginia to the late Pete and Francis Veneris. On February 26, 1965, she married Harold "Brownie" Roberson. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years in 2009. Betty was the mother of two daughters, Angie Keel (Les) and Teri Poston (Jimmy) all of Bear Grass. She has four grandchildren, Michael Poston (Liz), Casey Cayton (Ed), Josh Keel (Kimberly) and Carleigh Kelly (Dylan) and five great grandchildren, River, Lia, Kinsley, Chloe and Walker. She is survived by her sister, Diane Rice (Dwight) of Toano, VA, and three brothers, Stephen Veneris (Jackie) of Hampton, VA, Harry Veneris of Corapeake, N.C., Jim Veneris (Cynthia) of Bear Grass. She also has several nieces and nephews. Betty was very active in her church, Piney Grove Baptist and loved her church family. She was involved in Senior Saints, Mamie Harrington Circle, Prayer Sisters, Prayer Warriors, taught Sunday School and volunteered on numerous projects. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, tagged "Shoe Box Ministry." Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Roberson family.