Billie Whitehead Johnson age 95 of Oak City, passed away at her residence on July 12, 2023 in Oak City. She was born on December 2, 1927 to Roland and Pauline Whitehead in Hobgood, NC. She was a member of the Oak City Baptist Church. Mrs. Johnson was married to her husband William Joseph Johnson in June of 1948. She loved traveling and sharing her adventures with others. Mrs. Johnson loved cooking and enjoyed being a farmers wife. She was preceded in death by mother, Pauline Beverly Whitehead, father, Roland Isaac Whitehead, husband, William Joseph Johnson, III, son, Larry Whitehead Johnson, sisters, Ernestine Robertson and Ruth Smith, and brother, Alton Whitehead. Billie is survived by her two daughters, Vickie Whitfield and her husband J.C. of Oak City and Jackie Jones and husband Douglas of Scotland Neck, four grandsons, Jason Nichols and his wife Zoe of Kings Mountain, Joey Nichols and his wife Kathryn of Nashville, Brian Harrell of Apex and Michael Harrell and his wife Lynnsie of Macclesfield, three great-granddaughters, Lily Hodges, Olivia Nichols and Clara Nichols all of Nashville. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:00 am at the Oak City Cemetery with Rev. Louis Cook and Rev. Keith Griffin officiating. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the Oak City Baptist Church, PO Box 39, Oak City, NC 27857 or Nash Hospice and Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Building 100, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search, then type Billie Johnson Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Letchworth Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Johnson family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.