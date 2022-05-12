Mr. Billy Taylor, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Billy was a man who never met a stranger. He loved people, gardening, working in the yard, watching westerns, and especially loved showing pictures of his children and grandchildren. He was a proud Air Force Veteran and member of Rose of Sharon FWB Church. His greatest joy was sharing homemade meals around the kitchen table with his family. Billy deeply cherished his wife of 61 years, Jeanette, who supported and cared for him during his illness, never leaving his side. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Besides his wife, Jeanette of the home. Mr. Taylor is survived by four daughters; Vickie Leggett (Robert) of Bear Grass, Lisa Drake (Dorman) of Bear Grass, Billie Jo Viverette (Chris) of Winterville, and Cathy Bryant (Jeff) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Hayley Leggett, Jordan Bryant, Kelsie Bryant, and Ethan Viverette; two brothers, Carl Taylor, and Tony Taylor (Jane) of Bear Grass; two sisters, Rose Leggett (Danny) of Bear Grass and Peggy Hubert of Ramrock, AZ., and a sister-in-law, Judy Taylor of Bear Grass. Also, many nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Taylor and Cornelia Jones Taylor; brothers, Garland, Sam, Dan, and Jimmy; sisters, Shirley, Joyce, Martha Cotton, and Betty, who was Billy’s twin. A visitation was held at Rose of Sharon FWB Church in Bear Grass on Thursday, April 28 from 6:00P.M. until 7:30 P.M. Funeral services were Friday April 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Rose of Sharon FWB Church. Burial to follow at the Taylor Family Cemetery. A service of Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com