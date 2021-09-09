Bobby Ray Edmondson, 83, of Edgelea Ave., died Sunday September 5, 2021, at Martin General Hospital. Bobby was born on August 21, 1938, in Martin County to the late Luther Mayo and Mamie Elizabeth McKeel Edmondson. He was a graduate of Robersonville High School. Bobby worked with the FBI as a fingerprint technician for 5 years and 30 years with the Virginia State Police as a fingerprint technician. He was a member of Cedar Grove Free Will Baptist Church where he served as treasurer. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for Martin County. Bobby love to do yard work and garden. He was preceded in death by brothers, Russell, Harold and Jule Edmondson; sisters, Sudie Revels and Louise Edmondson. Survivors include, daughter, Donna Rae Edmondson of Virginia Beach, VA; brothers, Billy Edmondson and wife, Melva of Williamston and Mack Edmondson and wife, Kaye of Williamston; sisters, Martha Howell of Williamston and Gloria Jean Peele and husband, Gene of Williamston. Graveside funeral services were held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston with Rev. Danny Barrow officiating. The family received friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Free Will Baptist Church 2496 Spring Green Rd. Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Edmondson family.
