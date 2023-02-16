Bobby Shelton Britton, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Robersonville, NC Monday, February 6, 2023. Bobby was born on November 10, 1934 to the late James D. “Jake” and Rosa Weaver Britton. He graduated from Robersonville High School in 1952. Bobby married Sarah Lee Smith Britton on November 24, 1954, who died September 26, 1988. Bobby volunteered to serve our country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was well respected in his position as battery clerk. He worked different jobs until he found his passion. In 1963 Bobby shared ownership in a Ford dealership in Robersonville and in 1975 he proudly started his own successful company Britton Motors, Inc. He loved this business and he always believed in treating his customers fairly and to treat each one with respect. He was involved with the Robersonville Jaycees and won an award for outstanding service to the chapter and community. Bobby also won an award with the Ford dealership for top salesman in the United States. Bobby retired in 2013 due to his health. He was diagnosed with lung cancer and already had COPD prior to retirement. He won the battle with cancer but the COPD progressed. He was a true fighter to the end. Bobby loved to dance, enjoyed working in the yard, reading, and watching current events. In his prime he could dance for hours and even do the limbo. Survivors include two daughters, Kim and Joy Britton, both of Robersonville, brother William Wayne Britton and wife Evelyn of Fishersville, VA. A graveside service was held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family followed after the service. Visitation other times at the home 104 East Dell Street. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Robersonville Rescue Squad or Sweet Gum Church, 535 Sweet Gum Church Rd, Stokes, NC 27884. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.