On Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the cool hours of the early morning, Leading Lady Reverend Dr. Brendolyn Louise Norris Shaw faced the sunset of her days on earth and entered her sweet rest with her precious Lord & Savior in eternity. Brendolyn Louise was the first daughter born to the late Dr. Louise L. Norris and Deacon Chester A. Norris, Jr. on November 1, 1954 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Brendolyn Louise was educated in the Bridgeport School System and graduated from Bassick High School. After high school, she attended Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was a graduate of Bethel Bible Institute - Jamaica, New York. Brendee had a passion for the Healthcare Field which led her to enroll in and attend Nursing School. Reverend Dr. Brendolyn Louise Norris Shaw leaves a host of loved ones to continue her legacy and cherish all the precious memories: her loving husband -Dr. Russell Shaw, Sr.; her loving sons -Russell Shaw, Sr. (Keysha) of Greenville, North Carolina, Raymond Shaw of Williamston, North Carolina, Reginald Shaw of Greenville, North Carolina and Gerald Watson (Phyllis) of Gulfport, Mississippi; her adorable loving grandchildren -Malik Albritton, Jazmin Langley Blount (Christian), Ariana Shaw, Makayla Shaw, Talonda Shaw, Raymond C. Shaw, Keimya Shaw, Kiana Drakeford and Ka’Raun Brown (KD); her loving siblings -Beatrice Somerville of Shelton, Connecticut, Bernadette Sampson (Lou), Belynda Brunson (Kirk) both of Faison, North Carolina, and Reverend Lawrence Norris (Ellen) of Charlotte, North Carolina; her God-mother -Mother Mamie Edmond of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Family. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:pm, at Washington/NorfolkDistrict Assembly-Church of Christ(DOC), 30780 US Hwy 64 E., Jamesville, NC. Viewing will be 12noon to 1pm prior to service at the church. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Williamston, NC Professional Services have been entrusted to MERCEDES' FUNERAL MANSION and CREMATION SRVS. You may submit condolences to mercedesfuneralmansionllc.com. It is an Honor to serve the NORRIS, LYNCH and SHAW Families.
