BIDDLECOME, BRYAN MICHAEL born in Baltimore, MD, passed away June 21st 2021 in Santee, CA, at the age of 54. Bryan spent his young childhood in Ohio and moved to the San Diego area at the age of 10. His love for sports was undeniable. He was a diehard fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jean Fitzgerald Biddlecome; 3 sisters, Brenda Biddlecome Lockhart, Brianna Biddlecome Rodriquez and Becky Biddlecome Graham. He is survived by his father, Bruce Biddlecome Jr. (Dawn) of Williamston, NC; and one sister, Bernice (Pat) Lopez of Poway, CA, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Huntington’s Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- W.W. Griffin Farm highlighted in ENCL
- Williamston woman charged in child abuse case
- Municipal filing set for July 2
- Martin County citizens summoned to jury duty
- Fatherhood is something my dad practically invented
- Wisdom of God's sovereignty
- Clifton Lemar Peele
- N.C. State could make memories...
- Martin County native receives prestigious award
- Red Cross says blood donations needed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.