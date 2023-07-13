Cara Blevins went to be with our Lord on July 4, 2023 at UNC Medical Center. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 8 from 12:45 to 1:45 at Biggs Funeral Home. Funeral Service followed. Cara (Christy) Blevins, 53, of Jamesville, North Carolina. She went home to be with the Lord at 11:56 am Tuesday July 4, 2023 at UNC Medical center surrounded by Loved ones. Her strong will to live and the Love of her family carried her through a rough fight. She was born on June 25, 1970 in Martin County, North Carolina to the late Billy and Barbara (Elaine) Casper. Her surviving sisters Melody C. Montgomery and Lecia C. Dickerson. On September 21,1992 she married the love of her life, Terry A. Blevins Sr. of now 33 years together total. Also surviving are her children Terry Jr (Toni) Blevins of Buxton, NC, Beth(Rick) Elliott of Newton Falls, Ohio, Danny Sr.(Jennifer) Blevins of Jamesville, NC, Joshua(Taylor) Blevins of Williamston, NC and Andrew(Jenny) Casper-Blevins of Jamesville, NC. Grandchildren Olivia Blevins-Luckey, Jevante Thomas, Deonte Thomas, Jaylah Thomas, Danny Blevins Jr., Ivie Rose Blevins-Luckey, Elijah Casper, Autumn Grace Blevins and one Great Grandchild Riley Rose Foley and lots of nieces and nephews in NC and Ohio. Christy faithfully served the Lord with her beautiful voice. She loved her family, especially those Grandbabies. She was a dedicated employee at the Martin County Tax Office as a Tax Collector. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com