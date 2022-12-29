Carl Edward Odom, Sr. was born to Herman and Fannie Odom on November 11, 1934, and passed peacefully from his Williamston, NC home to his heavenly home on December 26, 2022. Carl was raised on a small farm in Aulander, NC. From those roots, Carl grew a treasured life where he was deeply loved and well-respected by his family, professional colleagues and friends. Sporting his bright smile, quick wit and giving heart, Carl ensured that his family, colleagues and friends knew they were cherished in return. Carl attended East Carolina University when it was East Carolina Teaching College. He remained a pirate at heart and a long-time member of the Pirate Club. Shortly after college, Carl began his over 55-year career with Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company where he saw and managed many changes from operator-assisted calls to wireless cellular service and many company changes. Carl’s early days with the phone company led him to Williamston where he raised his family and was a positive contributor to the community as a member of Memorial Baptist Church, many non-profit groups and the Roanoke Country Club. Carl’s life and memory will be cherished by many, especially his family. He is survived by two sons: Carl Edward ‘Eddie’ Odom, Jr. and Jeffrey Odom & wife Darla of Williamston; his daughter Sheela Faye Odom of Greenville; two grandchildren: Lyndsey Lathrop & husband Jon of Greenville and Nicholas Odom & fiancé Gracen Rogers of Williamston; two bonus-grandchildren: Garret Orr of Greenville and Kalynn Orr of Chesterfield, VA; and a special friend, Brenda Spruill of Edenton, NC. The family will receive friends at Biggs Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a graveside service at Martin Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Memorial Baptist Church, Williamston, NC in Carl Odom’s memory.