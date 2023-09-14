Judith Caroline Newcomb van der Stokker, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home. Caroline was born in Morehead City to the late James Milford Newcomb and Betty Mae Little Newcomb on November 4, 1946. After growing up in eastern North Carolina she enjoyed living in Texas, Germany, and Nevada before earning her ADN-RN and spending her career as a nurse at Martin General Hospital in Williamston, N.C. She held various positions at Martin General including House Supervisor, OB-GYN Nurse, and Nursery Nurse. She gained many lifelong friends within the health care community and was considered by her peers to be a highly instinctive nurse who excelled in high pressure situations. Although health issues forced her unwanted early retirement, her skills and caring nature continued to be a foundational part of her choice in supporting and helping to care for her mother Betty Mae during her later years as well as many of her sisters through serious ailments - even while fighting her own battle with cancer in 2013. Caroline was an avid reader and amateur history buff. She enjoyed European history and had a special love of WWII era fiction and nonfiction books. She enjoyed British Literature and was a fan of numerous British novelists, murder mystery authors, trivia based game shows, and British television shows. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed socializing, board games, discussing academic and personal experiences with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and introducing her children, nieces, and nephews to family and world history. Caroline is survived by her son, Chris van der Stokker and wife, Elizabeth of Denver, CO; daughter, Nikki Hardison and husband, Mike of Goldsboro; and her grandchildren, Joshua and wife Haley, Noah, Jaden, Nicholas, Max, Joseph, Nora, Cole and Gia. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonny Jo Newcomb Shimada, Jean Newcomb Tripp, and Teri Mull; and brother, John Newcomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Madella Newcomb Hinnant, Donna Lou Newcomb Tripp, Wanda Newcomb, Anne Newcomb Kenward, Jim Newcombe and William Newcomb. The family received friends on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at The First Church in Goldsboro (1100 The First Church Road Goldsboro, N.C 27534). A service to celebrate Caroline’s life followed at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary with Pastor Bill Rose and Pastor John Howard officiating. Services are entrusted to Seymour Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Perry family purchases Mackey’s Peanuts
- Wesson charged with death by distribution
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Clinic closures could is imminent
- County manager offers hospital update
- Roanoke River State Trail designated
- Leona C. Lilley
- Brinkley earns Ray Kroc Award
- Two men arrested twice for larceny
- Several arrested with multiple drug charges in Martin County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.