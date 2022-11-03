Carrol Christopher Coltrain, Jr.

Carroll Christopher Coltrain. Jr. was one of a kind. He was born in Farm Life near Williamston, NC, on August 21, 1945, to Betty Lilley Coltrain and Carroll Coltrain. He was the stepson of Evan Griffin. He left us on November 1, 2022. Anyone who knew Chris Carroll knew he disliked Donald Trump so much that he stuck around to vote for Joe Biden and even lived to cast a democratic vote in the 2022 primary. He is survived by two half-brothers - Terry Griffin and wife Virginia and nephews Ian and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother Tim Griffin and wife Tammy and nieces Claire and Anna. Both of his parents were from Farm Life, so we know he had many cousins. Known to his relatives as Carroll, to his friends after he left Williamston, he was Chris, and to those of us who didn’t know which name to call him he was Chris Carroll. He never married – he did have one great love, Bob, who is deceased. After a short time in college, he decided to move to Manhattan. Off he went with very little money. On the way he met a nice young woman whose family took Chris Carroll into their house for a short time. Then on to the Big Apple where he got an apartment on the West Side – it was a 5th floor walk-up. He needed a job, so he waltzed into the famous restaurant El Morocco and found someone in an office. Immediately he had a job. He later did set design for Lord and Taylor, did a short run in an off-Broadway play, and did summer stock up on the Hudson. One of his great joys was cooking and experimenting – he loved all foods except cucumbers. He was a baker in Williamsburg and Pinehurst and was a maître d’ in New Orleans. Squeezed into this life he had a craft shop in Charleston called Chris Crafts. Later he moved to Atlanta where he worked in restaurants and at Home Depot. Once he took a sandwich to a guest who was sitting by the pool. She gave him a pitiful tip. Chris Carroll looked at her and said, “Make a wish, you need it more than I do.” At that he flipped the quarter into the pool. Yes, there was a reprimand. He was renovating a grand old house in Cabbage Town, which, at the time was down on the heels. Today it is a thriving neighborhood – Chris Carroll was a bit too early. He was very loving and giving. Those who loved him loved him fiercely. While in Atlanta, he loaned his truck to a man who used the truck to commit a felony. Chris Carroll felt so bad for the man’s wife and child that he took them in to his house. Mind you, this house only had three walls in the kitchen – he had knocked one whole wall out to do some work. It did have a fabulous view of the skyline of Atlanta. In his later years he moved back to eastern North Carolina and settled at Pamlico Beach. When his health declined, he moved home to Williamston to the Vintage Inn apartments. Stories of Chris Carroll will linger long after he has slipped the surly bonds of earth. He will surely be “dancing on laughter silvered wings.” A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family.
