Charlie Jackson (C. J.) Gurganus, Jr., devout Christian, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, adoring great grandfather, brother, uncle and profound family man entered into eternal rest on September 28, 2022. He was born the first of four children to the late Charlie Jackson Gurganus, Sr. and the late Fannie Mae Chesson in Washington, NC, Beaufort County on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1933. He grew up in the Big Swamp area and was called C.J. to all who knew him growing up. He attended Old Ford School for nince years before graduating from Washington High School in 1953. He also attended Old Ford Christian Church as a boy. A highlight of his Army career was helping to set up commuications for the first hydrogen bomb test on Eniwetok Atoll in the Pacific. After returning home from service, Charlie went to work for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company in Rocky Mount, NC. During this time of being in service and coming out, and going to work is when he started being called Charlie. He worked in Rocky Mount for nine months before being trans ferred to Williamston where he met and married Pattie Williams on November , 1958. Charlie then lived and worked in Williamston for eight years and once again was transferred to Robersonville, N. C. where he spent the rest of his life. There, he was an active member of First Christian Church and served the church unceasingly in many capacities for many years. He was a deacon, CMF member, being a past president. He served in both the Williamston and Robersonville Fire and Rescue Squads. While in Robersonville, Charlie was a former acting chief and assistant chief of the Fire Department. He also served as captain of the Rescue Squad for several years. He was in the first EMT class ever held in Martin County. Charlie was in fire and rescue for 26 years combined before retiring from the Rescue squad in December 1988. Charlie was lifelong outdoorsman and an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying his boat, but most of all sharing it with the youth of the church for water skiing on summer retreats at Camp Caroline. He also enjoyed his many years in the Gold Point Hunting club and took pride in his gun collection and knite collection, and especially running his dogs. He always had fond memories of the snow skiing trips to the Virginia mountains with the youth of the church. Charlie looked forward each year doing seasonal work in the summer on the Harris Farms and Whitehurst Farms bailing hay and working in tobacco. He never turned his back on or walked away from hardwork. He thrived on it. IT was a pleasure and enjoyment. When he heard the word “help”, he went running with all his might! Keeping the old pendulm clock wound weekly in First Christian Church was never a chore for Charlie but always considered it a privilege and a pleasure. HE ALWAYS ENJOYED DELIVERING Meals on Wheels for First Christian Church. Charlie was indeed a faithful family man considering his daughters and and all the grandchildren the light of his life. In closing words, Charlie was an active member of the Ruritan Club of Robersonville where he was chosen Ruritan of the Year twice. He was a member of the Old Ford Senior Circle called the Joy Group, and a member of Martin General Our Healthy Circle. Mr. Gurganus retired from the telephone company in 1996, after working 39 years. He was a people person. He was a person for all people. Charlie loved them and they loved him. Survivors: Wife, Pattie Williams Gurganus of Robersonville; Daughters, Pam Wynne (David) of Gold Point; Vinya Ward (James) of Williamston; Sister, Thelma Jefferson (Linwood) of Washington; Brother, Stanley Gurganus (Sylvia) of Matthew. Grandchildren, Kara Lynch (Jason) of Winston Salem, Sara Leach of Wilkesboro, Chesson Williams (Zach) of Williamston. Amy Reason (Davis) of Raleigh, Julia Ward of Williamston. Great grandchildren, Alex Leach, Mia Lynch and Emma Clare Williams. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Flowers welcome. Donations may be made to First Christian Church, Robersonville. Funeral will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2 pm at First Christian Church, Robersonville. Burial will be in Martin Memorial Gardens in Williamston, NC. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Biggs Funeral Home, Robersonville.
