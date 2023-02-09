Charlotte Leonard Gay 89, loving wife, mother, grandmama, and great grandmama died at her home February 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents Edna Lane Leonard and Archibald E. Leonard, and her husband of over 62 years Herbert Lawrence Gay. Charlotte was an active member of the community, serving as President of Jay-C-Ettes (1966-1967), Secretary of Jay-C-Ettes, Treasurer of PTA and was a member of the Emergency Team Red Cross (1995-1998). She was also very involved with Martin General Hospital serving as President of Hospital Auxiliary, Secretary of Hospital Auxiliary, Treasurer of the hospital canteen, and was volunteer for over 30 years. Charlotte was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church. She was Assistant Teacher of Sunday School and Youth Groups, Secretary of WMU, President of WMU, and Chairperson of Building and Grounds. She is survived by brother Eddie Leonard (Elissa) of Wilson, NC; sons Herbie Gay (Vickie); Rickie Gay (Joyce); daughter Jennifer Gay Griffin (Andy) all of Williamston; and daughter Donna Gay Rogers of Cary, NC; grandchildren Hollie Griffin Whitaker (David), Beth Griffin, Ginnie Gay Beecham (Larry) all of Williamston; Cindie Gay Carnahan (Brian) of Wilson, NC; Brandyn Gay Jones (Kendall) of Washington, NC; Jordan Gay of Hot Springs, AR; Reid Rogers of Wilmington, NC; Neil Rogers of Cary, NC; great grandchildren, Andrew and Brody Whitaker, Lanie and Holden Beecham, Kaleb and Emma Jones, Kennedie, Brylie, and Ellie Carnahan, and Reese Gay. niece, Lauren Leonard Davis (Nick) of Wilson, NC; nephew, David Leonard (Kayleigh) and sons Alex and Owen of Holly Springs, NC. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate support of Community Hospice and its team of caregivers. The family also extends their love and gratitude to special friends who have shown continued support during this time with prayers, calls, visits, food and cards. Visitation was held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston from 5:00-7:00 PM . The funeral service was held February 6, 2023, 11:00 AM at Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston. There was a private burial for the family. Other times the family will be at 106 Victoria Avenue, Williamston, NC Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist Church or Martin Memorial Library.
