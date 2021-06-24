Professor Clarence “Clellon” Forte, 90, of Wake Forest, NC. passed on Dec. 20, 2020. Memorial Service, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12 noon at St. Augustine’s University Chapel, 1315 Oakwood Ave, Raleigh, NC. Professional Service entrusted to MERCEDES’ Funeral Mansion and Cremation Services.
