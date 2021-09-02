Clarence Earl Biggs, 81, of Williamston, NC, passed away at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center, Greenville, NC on August 25, 2021. He was born May 3, 1940 to the late William “Jack” and Narcissisus Riddick Biggs of Martin County. Clarence taught school at E. J. Hayes High School for six years and retired from Martin Community College (MCC) in 1991 after 23 years of service as Dean of Students and serving on many committees for the College and State. He also served as Interim President three times at MCC. Biggs was granted Dean Emeritus status by MCC Board of Trustees in January 1992. Clarence is survived by his son Toron Rodgers, grandson Jaiden; brother Robert Biggs and his wife Isolean; neice Narcelinia (Cecil) Edwards; his aunt Emmaline Ramsey; stepson Donald House; godson Demarcus Williams; a special cousin Evagelene Williams; and his very special friend Polly Walker. The family will receive friends at Manson Mortuary on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 205 N. Elm St., Williamston, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any of the following in his memory: Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) Foundation C. E. Biggs Emergency Loan Fund, P. O. Box 1467 Elizabeth City, NC 27906; E. J. Hayes Alumni Association In Memory of CE Biggs, P. O. Box 1142, Williamston, NC 27892; Martin Community College (MCC) Foundation Clarence Biggs Continuing Education Scholarship, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, NC 27892.
