Mr. Clarence Earl Highsmith, Sr, 88, died Wednesday, April 24, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Mark Church Of Christ Disciples of Christ, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.
