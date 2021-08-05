Claudia Walker Beacham, 80, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Claudia was born in Washington County on July 1, 1941, to the late Claude and Gladys Odom Walker. She was married to Willie James Beacham who preceded her in death. She spent her working years as an administrative assistant for the Washington County Board of Education. Claudia was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Plymouth; teaching Sunday School for many years, and a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Plymouth. Pastor Paul Harrington, Rev. Bill Braswell, Rev. Jeff Person, and Rev. Jimmy Hagwood will officiate the service. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Claudia is survived by daughters, Shelley B. Brown and husband Jimmy of Plymouth, and Kim B. Blevins of Plymouth; grandchildren Joshua Brown and Jordan Brown; two sisters, Judi Walker Lyle of Plymouth, and Beverly Perry of Winterville; a brother-in-law, James Carter of Williamston, and many loved nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Steve Walker, and her sister, Brenda W. Carter. Memorial donations may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 222 W. Stuart Parkway, Suite 100, Washington, NC 27889. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth.
