Clayton Dowell Taylor, 95, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was born in Robersonville, NC to the late Clarence Dowell Taylor and Letha Roebuck Taylor. Clayton was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 69 years, Mary Elizabeth Walker Taylor; and a grandson, Walker Herring Taylor. Mr. Taylor graduated from Robersonville High School. He enlisted in the US Navy during WWII where he trained as a Naval Aviator in the capacity of Aviator Radioman, Radar and Gunner. After his honorable discharge he attended King’s Business College in Raleigh. Clayton was employed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 43 years. He worked in the Leaf Department as a Buyer and then Supervisor following markets in NC, SC, GA, FL, TN, KY and MD. He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of the Norlina United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer. Rev. Hyung Kim will conduct graveside services at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27th at the Rose Street Cemetery in Norlina. He is survived by his children, Mary Dowell Taylor Hinson of Foley, AL, Robert Walker “Bob” Taylor and wife, Donna, of Davidson, NC, and James Douglas Taylor of Norlina; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Hinson McKee(Eli), Mary Drew Hinson Johnson(Billy) all of Foley, AL, Rebekah Wynne Taylor of Raleigh and Clayton “Clay” Taylor of Norlina; and his great grandchildren, Eloise Ann Johnson, Sloane Elizabeth McKee and Briggs Elijah McKee of Foley, AL. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to the Norlina United Methodist Church, PO Box 356, Norlina, NC 27563. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com