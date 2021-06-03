Dr. Clifton Lemar Peele passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Dell Seton Medical Center University of Texas at Austin -Austin, Texas. Dr. Peele was the son of Margaret Peele and the late Willie Clifton Peele of Williamston, North Carolina. Dr. Peele was a Clinical & Surgical Podiatrist at CommUnityCare Health Center –Austin, Texas and a Professor at the University of Texas at Austin. The celebration of life will be as follows: Friday, June 4, 2021, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM (Viewing). Manson Mortuary, Incorporated 415 Washington St., Williamston, NC 27892. https://www.mansonmortuary.com/. Saturday, June 5, 2021 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, (Viewing), 3:00 PM (The Celebration of Life with Vice-Bishop William T. Collins, Sr. officiating). Martin County Auditorium (located on the campus of Riverside High School), 1260 Godwin Drive, Williamston, NC 27892. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery Williamston, NC. Face masks required for all services. A scholarship memorial will be launched in 2021 in the honor of Dr. Clifton Lemar Peele, therefore, in lieu of flowers, scholarship contributions can be sent to: Margaret L. Peele, 1191 Goddard Town Rd, Williamston, NC 27892.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Time to combine the high schools
- South Creek High School honors seniors
- Big church...
- Sheriff's Office, NCHP focus on traffic safety
- Boys & Girls Club garners $30K grant
- Martin Memorial plans Summer Reading Program
- North Carolina soybeans
- Thankful through the chaos...
- No More Special Rates: State Auditor has opened investigation
- Remembering Wise Bear : Community says goodbye to a quiet leader
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.