Dallas Hugh Barber, 87, of Williamston, NC passed away at Martin General Hospital, Monday, February 8, 2021. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy Price Barber, sons; Mitchell Barber of Kittrell, NC, Billy Barber of Williamston, NC, Robbie Barber of Waco, TX, Daughter; Jeanette Price of Williamston, NC, and his brother Jasper Barber of Goldsboro, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Iclean Barber and his brother Lester Barber. There will be a Graveside Service held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneralhome.com.
