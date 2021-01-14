Dan Jones Taylor, 83, of 3581 Bear Grass Rd. Williamston, NC died Monday, January 11,2021 at Martin General Hospital. Dan was the son of Sylvester and Nealie Jones Taylor. At the age of 18, Dan Joined the Air Force and served our Country for 20 years. He then retired and returned home. Dan was also the Materials Manager at Martin General Hospital for 22 years. He retired from that position and returned home to Bear Grass Road. Surviving include; Barbara Matkins Taylor, his wife of 64 years, daughter; Dana Taylor Bryan and husband Samuel of Canton, GA., sons; Toby Reed Taylor of Deering, NH and Gordon Lee Taylor and wife Deborah of Williamston, NC, grandchildren; Tracie McDaniel and husband Sonny, Nikki Watkins and husband Tank, Alex Bryan and wife Alexia, Lisa Fallon and husband Ryan, Daniel Taylor and Wife Beth, Katy Taylor and husband Chris, Wayne Taylor and Shane Taylor, brothers; Carl Taylor, Tony Taylor and wife Jane, Billy Taylor and wife Jeanette all of Williamston, NC, sisters; Peggy T. Hubert of Arizona and Rose T. Leggett and husband Danny of Bear Grass, NC. and 10 great grandchildren. Dan was predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Nealie Jones Taylor, brothers; Sam, Garland, and Jimmy Taylor, sisters; Shirley Bailey, Joyce Roberson, Martha Cotton Stauffer and Betty Moore, Father-in-law William Julius (Bill) Matkins and Mother-in-law Velma Taylor Matkins. There will be a Private Graveside Service held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Taylor Family Cemetery. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
