Daniel Alston Manning, 81, of Williamston and Currituck County, died on 02/18/2021. Born in Williamston on October 4, 1939, he was the second son of Robert Edwin Manning, Sr. and Emma Lindsay Harriss Manning and the second child born at the old Brown Hospital in Williamston. He was the husband of Beverly Knipe Manning to whom he was married for forty-six years prior to her death in 2015. He grew up in Williamston and graduated from Williamston High School, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and its School of Law after which he was privileged to serve as a special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation assigned to the Albany, NY. And Newark, NJ. offices. Dan returned to his hometown in 1968 with his new bride, Bev and engaged in the General Practice of Law there for 53 years. He contributed to his profession and community in numerous capacities, including as president of the Williamston Kiwanis Club, as chairman of the Martin County Democratic Executive Committee, and as a board member of the East Carolina Vocational Commission. He especially enjoyed his association with the Town of Williamston an its Attorney from 1968 until 2021, a period of 53 years, and his association with the Martin County Board of Education and its attorney for many years. As an FBI Agent, town and school board attorney during challenging times, he found a personal ad humble satisfaction in his chosen life’s work. His concept of success was to do good work in an unpretentious and unassuming way. He was a member since boyhood of the First Christian Church, Williamston where at various times he served as Trustee, Deacon, Elder and Board Chairman. Dan is survived by two sons, Daniel Alston Manning, Jr. and wife Chrystal of Du Quoin, Illinois and Huntley Knipe Manning of the home; by two grandchildren, Samuel Taylor Manning and Nathanial Alston Manning; and by a brother, Robert Edwin Manning, Jr. and wife Susan of Ocala, Florida. He was predeceased by a brother, Samuel Johnston Manning. A service of celebration of his life will be held at the First Christian Church, 101 E. Liberty St., Williamston, NC. 27892 on Friday the 26th day of February 2021 at 2:00pm, following the service, family members will greet friends at the Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please feel free to stream the service on the churches facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church and to its college scholarship fund or to a charity of one’s choice.Condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com
