Danny Lee Williams died March 13, 2022 of congestive heart failure in his home at the age of 67. He was born in Beaufort County October 12, 1954, the oldest child of Mel and Dot Williams. The family lived in Richmond until 1970 when they moved to Williamston where he attended Williamston High School. Danny spent his working years as a technician with various fire alarm companies after learning the trade from his daddy and mentor. An avid Gravely Tractor enthusiast, he traveled as far as WVa to buy, sell and trade parts for his treasured machines. He also collected Gravely memorabilia much of which he received from his sisters. Danny is survived by daughter Stephanie Williams Tindall and husband Chris of Brunswick, GA. Son Joseph Butt of Greenville. Beloved grandchildren Heather, Maggie, Nathan and Isabelle of Brunswick, GA. Also surviving are his sisters Cheryl Williams Klein and husband Rudie, Karen Williams Peyton and husband Rob and nephew Sean Peyton. Danny will also be greatly missed by special companion Betsy Buck. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00pm at Biggs Funeral Home (Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danny's memory to the Heart Institute via the Vidant Heath Foundation at PO Box 8489, Greenville NC 27835-8489.