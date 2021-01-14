Daryl Taylor Rogerson, 69, of Williamston died January 11, 2021 at Martin General Hospital. Daryl was born January 13, 1951 in Williamston to the late Dillon and Elsie Rogerson. He graduated from Williamston High School in 1969 and NC State University in 1973. Daryl was an active member of the Memorial Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon and was involved with Baptists on Mission. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Brady Rogerson of the home; daughter, Denise R. Roberson and husband Heath of Washington; son, Lance Rogerson and wife Amber of Wilmington; grandchildren, Ellagray, Janie Kate and Slade Roberson and Bo, Dillion, and Duke Rogerson; and sisters, Joanie Vanderford of Robersonville and Jan Rogerson of Williamston. A 2:00pm graveside service will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W Church St. Williamston, NC 27892. The family request those attending the service to wear masks and practice social distancing. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.
