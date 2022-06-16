David Newton Goff

On June 9th we said goodbye to a husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, and friend who lived life to the fullest. Dave Goff loved and was passionate about so many things during his 68 years on this earth and approached life with an infectious sense of humor. He was born on Halloween, October 31, 1953 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Dr. John Lewis Goff, Jr. and Bettye Newton Goff, and died on June 9, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dave is survived by Gina, his loving wife of 40 years, his daughter Allison Goff Clark and husband Brian of Raleigh, NC, and his son John Wesley Goff and wife Becca also of Raleigh, NC. He was thrilled to have recently become a grandfather to Allison and Brian’s son, who carries his name. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Goff Russell and husband Richard of Graham, NC, and numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. As a young man Dave was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, attending Philmont Scout Camp in 1968, the National Scout Jamboree in Idaho in 1969, and earning his Eagle Award in 1969. Dave was in the first graduating class of Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, NC in 1971. He proudly attended North Carolina State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Parks Administration in 1975, followed by a Master of Arts in Adult Education in 1980 and, as anyone who knows him will attest, remained a lifelong Wolfpack fan. In 1976, Dave moved to Concord and began his career as a 4-H Extension Agent at the Cabarrus County Cooperative Extension Service. In this role, Dave led programming for youth across Cabarrus County, facilitated engagement of 4-H volunteers, and for more than 30 years he was known as “the voice” of the North Carolina State 4-H Horse Show serving as an announcer. To ensure longstanding support of 4-H in Cabarrus County, Dave facilitated creation of the Cabarrus 4-H Foundation, Inc. After retiring from the Extension Service in 2002, Dave served as Director of Development at Habitat for Humanity of Cabarrus County. Growing up in the Presbyterian church, Dave had a firm foundation of faith and was an active member of First Presbyterian, Concord, serving as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School teacher. Throughout his life he was committed to service and fellowship. He served as past-president of the Cabarrus County Chapter of the American Red Cross, was a longtime disaster action team chair and volunteer, and was proud to be a 20-gallon blood donor. He spent over 36 years as an active and devoted member of the Rotary Club of Cabarrus County, including being a charter member and a past-president. Dave was deeply committed to his family and together they enjoyed many activities and hobbies including 4-H, soccer, mule riding, researching Goff family genealogy, buying and selling antiques and collectibles, beach trips, and passionately following NC State athletics. Music was and is a special part of their lives. Those who knew Dave will know that he loved all things Ford Mustang. He was a longtime member of the Carolina Regional Mustang Club serving as club president for three years and participating in Mustang shows and events locally and across the country. Numerous vintage Mustang restoration projects were undertaken with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. There will be a celebration of Dave’s life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 70 Union Street N., Concord with the Reverend Ellen Crawford True officiating. The family kindly requests that attendees wear a mask for the service. Visitation with the family after the service will take place in the church courtyard. Private interment for the family will take place at an earlier time. The family is grateful for the many friends and fellow church members who have shown such love and support and would like to thank the caregivers of the Levine Cancer Institute in Concord, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for the loving care given to Dave and his family during his illness. Dave often quoted one of his favorite musicians, Warren Zevon, encouraging us all to “Enjoy every sandwich.” In lieu of flowers, Dave would love that memorials be sent to: Cabarrus 4-H Foundation, Inc, 715 Cabarrus Avenue – West, Concord, NC 28027, or First Presbyterian Church Concord (the Music Fund or the Todd & Betsy Hobbie Scholarship Fund), PO Box 789, Concord, NC 28026
