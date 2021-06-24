David “Pete” Pierce, Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Services are private. Pete was a longtime resident of Martin County and a long-distance truck driver for various companies. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Leona Pierce; and brothers, John and Bubba Pierce. Pete is survived by his children, Christy Pierce Roberson (Jamie) of Williamston, Brian Pierce (Kelly) of Winterville, Sara Ronan of Williamston, Brandy Pierce of Havelock and David Pierce, III of Greenville, SC; eleven grandchildren; siblings, Libby Whitaker (Jay) and Dennis Clayton Pierce Sr., all of Williamston; his beloved dog, Precious; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
