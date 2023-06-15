Dean Hux Hartman, 100, died peacefully May 30 2023 in Williamston, NC. Dean was born on November 29, 1922, in Enfield, NC, and was the daughter of Matt Jefferson and Ella Gurganious Hux. She graduated from Weldon High School and Tilghman School of Business. She met her husband, Paul, in the early 40’s. Upon his return from service in World War II, they married and had 56 years together. They had five children and spent most of their lives in Williamston, NC. For many years, Dean worked as a fulltime wife and mother, devoting most of her time to her family and their church, First United Methodist Church in Williamston. To help educate the children, Dean later worked at Sears Roebuck and Company for 22 years. She and her husband instilled a desire for learning in their children and were very proud that all five of them graduated from college. Dean worked tirelessly in many areas in the church and was awarded a Life Membership in the United Methodist Women. She was the oldest living member of the First United Methodist Church in Williamston, NC. Dean was known by many names: Mama, Grandma Dean, Great Grandma Dean, Aunt Dean, Miss Dean, and most recently, as the bread lady, always providing her sourdough rolls for every occasion in her home, in the church and in the homes of many of her family members and friends. She and her husband freely opened their home to friends and relatives, always sharing a laugh or a meal with anyone in need. When the Hartman children were growing up, their backyard was the place to be for most everyone in the neighborhood. Dean was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul James Hartman, along with sisters, Nora Price and Mamie Worrell, and brothers, Jessie Hux, Toby Hux and Lawrence Hux. Surviving are sons Allen Hartman (Marlene) of Vista, CA, Larry Hartman (Judy) of Marion, NC, Jimmy Hartman (Dawn) Clarksville, Va. Jeff Hartman (Loretta) of Sanford, NC, and daughter Paula Terry (Steve) of Hartsville, SC. She had 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a very special friend and caregiver, Julie Luckadoo. The family is grateful and most appreciative of Julie’s loving care and kindness. A celebration of her life was held at The First United Methodist Church in Williamston, NC on June,1 2023 at 3 P.M. Visitation was 1 hour prior to the service at the church. The burial was immediately following the service at Martin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The First United Methodist Church, 114 East Church Street, Williamston, NC 27892.
