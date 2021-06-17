Deborah Clark Winstead, 64 of Clark Rd., died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Winstead was born on November 21, 1956, in Martin County to the late A.Z. and Mary Wynn Roebuck Clark. She was a homemaker and enjoyed making dolls. Deborah was a great cook and a loving momma and nana. She attended the Gold Point Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband William Winstead, son Justin Roberson, brothers Pete, James Henry and Almer Clark. Survivors include; son Joey Roberson (Katherine) of Williamston; daughter, Melisha Roberson (Cliff Keel); sister, Dorothy Gregory of Colerain; grandchildren, Braxton Roberson, Jacob Yost, and Ava Manning; special friend, Judy Martin of Jamesville. Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Gold Point Church of Christ with Chris Minton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Winstead family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- County budget passes in split vote
- Martin County native receives prestigious award
- Clifton Lemar Peele
- Animal Services to host cat adoption event
- N.C. State could make memories...
- Bertie man faces 17 counts
- When the mower does most of the work, the worker does more mowing
- Boys & Girls Club garners $30K grant
- Whirligigs are keeping Wilson on the move
- Hurricane season is upon us
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.