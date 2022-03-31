Dee Marshburn, 81, of Williamston, N.C., passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born David Theon Marshburn in 1941 in Richlands, N.C., to Letitia and O.T. Marshburn. Called D.T. on the family's tobacco farm, he grew up farming and playing football, basketball, and baseball. His dislike of driving a tractor led him to university after graduating from Richlands High School. He enrolled at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, BS ‘63, and continued to the UNC School of Dentistry, DDS ‘66. After dental school, Dee married Sylvia Pickett and moved to Norfolk, VA, to enlist in the United States Navy and to continue his dental training in orthodontics and oral surgery. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Williamston in 1968 to set up what was one of the few dental practices in Eastern North Carolina. This soon became a thriving practice – at one time, the largest single-dentist practice in the state – and Dr. Marshburn began to treat patients from across the region who had complex cases needing all levels of dental care. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Williamston. He leaves behind second wife, Connie; two children, David Marshburn and Tricia Morgan; two stepchildren, Angela Aldridge and Mitzie Tetterton; five grandchildren, Denise Steel, Natalie Hamilton, Caroline Gurganus, Morgan Davis and Will Davis; three great grandchildren, Georgia Steel, Wesley Hamilton, and Leighton Steel; brother, Gerald; half-brother, Pee Wee Whaley; along with numerous beloved friends and colleagues. During his time in Williamston, he invested heavily in education in the community and at East Carolina University. He came to love the ECU Pirates and supported their sports teams at every opportunity, particularly the football and baseball teams. Ironically for a dentist, Dr. Marshburn became a lifelong chewer of tobacco. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, fishing, hunting, cooking, playing cards, and laughing with anyone available. Dr. Marshburn left a great legacy of generosity and care for those in his community and a smile on the faces of all those who knew him. To celebrate the extraordinary life of Dee, a service was held on the putting green of the Roanoke Country Club in Williamston at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, followed by a reception indoors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the East Carolina University Pirate Club Athletics, Shriners Hospital for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Biggs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
