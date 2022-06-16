Delores Ann Parker – age 77, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital - Oakland. A Memorial was held in Pontiac, Michigan, on June 9, 2022 at the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, with final arrangements entrusted to Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 West Liberty St., Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com The family will greet community friends during funeral services held on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 2:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Williamston, NC. A private family interment will follow at the Parker Family Cemetery, Oak City, NC. Memorial contributions may be made in Atty. Ann Parker’s name to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org; or the Foundation@martincc.edu. Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Rd, Williamston, NC 27892. Ann was born January 23, 1945, in Hamilton, North Carolina. The youngest of five children born to Rudolph and Annie M. Williams Parker, Ann joined her home church (Jones Chapel Baptist) at an early age and began her education in Martin County Public Schools. Ann secured her undergraduate education from Bennet College for Women (B.A. Degree) and graduate education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (M.A. Degree). A proud educator and administrator, she taught high school English Literature in the Martin Public School system and subsequently, served on the faculty at universities in NC and Massachusetts. Following an impressive career in education, she secured a law degree at Georgetown University Law Center (Juris Doctorate Degree). She moved to Michigan to join the Law Offices of H. Wallace Parker, and there, she began a lengthy career of service to the Oakland County, Michigan community. She subsequently established her own private law practice, specializing in family, criminal and civil litigation; serving on numerous legal and civic committees within her community. Atty. Parker leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Atty. H. Wallace (Patricia) Parker; niece, Meriel Parker, MS.; nephews, Victor Parker, JD. and Paul (Sherine) Parker, MD.; great nieces and nephews, Amira Parker, Mateo Parker, David Parker and Rachel Alexandria Parker; sister-in-law, Mildred Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Attorney Parker was preceded in death by her parents, Annie and Rudolph Parker, Sr; siblings, Rudolph (Ora) Parker, Jr., Betty Parker (Peter) Burnette and Dr. James Eugene Parker.
