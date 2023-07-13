Delores "Diane" Haislip, 67, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023. Services will be private. Diane grew up in the Robersonville community of Martin County before moving to Greenville, where she graduated from J. H. Rose High School. She worked for many years in various manufacturing positions for a number of companies in the Greenville area. As a child she attended the Robersonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. She has attended a number of PH churches over the years and most recently Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church in Grimesland. Diane's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a devoted aunt who treasured her nieces and nephews and their children. Her parents were her closest companions and she loved them dearly. Diane also enjoyed puzzles and baking cakes and other specialties for family and friends. Her lacey cornbread will be dearly missed! Diane loved children in general and enjoyed being in their presence, whether that was teaching Sunday School or doing crafts with her nieces and nephews. In recent years, she made many friends at the Pitt County Council on Aging, where she participated in numerous activities. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Shirley Haislip, and brothers-in-law, James Albert Williams and James H. Hudson. She is survived by her sister, Jeannette H. Hudson and her children, Michael Williams, David Williams and wife, Jennifer, and Matthew Williams and wife Kim; sister, Cherry Williams and her children, Tammy W. Beyer and husband, Richard, and John David Williams and wife, Marilyn; great-nieces and nephews, Michaela Fish and husband, Matt, Kensleigh Williams, Carter Williams, Kate Williams, Jenna Byrd and husband, Caleb, Keely Williams, Bailey Owens and husband, Kyle, Olivia Howell, Brayden Williams and Allie Mae Williams; great-great-nephew, Lawson Owens; uncle, Tony Haislip and wife, Sandra; and special friend, Jackie Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.