Denise Rogerson, age 55, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alan Rogerson; her daughters, Morgan Leigh Rogerson Meeks (Christopher) and Erin Nicole Rogerson; mother, Phyllis Beck of Tarboro; father, Joseph Henry Beck of Williamston; brothers, Kevin Beck (Lois) of Williamston and Richard Beck (Leah) of Greenville; granddaughter, Lydia Addison Meeks; nieces, Sara Beck of Williamston and Eliza Beck of Greenville; nephews, Andrew Beck (Jenna) of Williamston and Jean-Luc Beck of Greenville; sister-in-law, Sandy Rogerson Downs of Williamston; and her fur-baby, Roxie. A service to celebrate Denise's life was held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Sunset Church of God, 1709 Anaconda Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886. Internment followed at Edgecombe Memorial Park, 2879 US-258, Tarboro, NC 27886. The family received friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm and other times at the home. Memorial donations can be made to Sunset Church of God, 1709 Anaconda Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886. Arrangements provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences can be made at www.davislittlefunerals.com.
