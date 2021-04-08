Denise Rogerson

Denise Rogerson, age 55, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alan Rogerson; her daughters, Morgan Leigh Rogerson Meeks (Christopher) and Erin Nicole Rogerson; mother, Phyllis Beck of Tarboro; father, Joseph Henry Beck of Williamston; brothers, Kevin Beck (Lois) of Williamston and Richard Beck (Leah) of Greenville; granddaughter, Lydia Addison Meeks; nieces, Sara Beck of Williamston and Eliza Beck of Greenville; nephews, Andrew Beck (Jenna) of Williamston and Jean-Luc Beck of Greenville; sister-in-law, Sandy Rogerson Downs of Williamston; and her fur-baby, Roxie. A service to celebrate Denise's life was held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Sunset Church of God, 1709 Anaconda Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886. Internment followed at Edgecombe Memorial Park, 2879 US-258, Tarboro, NC 27886. The family received friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm and other times at the home. Memorial donations can be made to Sunset Church of God, 1709 Anaconda Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886. Arrangements provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences can be made at www.davislittlefunerals.com.