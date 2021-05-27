Dennis Ray Turner, Sr., age 73, of Oak City, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, North Carolina. Dennis was born on November 1, 1947 to Blaney and Lucille Turner in Kinston. He married the love of his life Beth Winslow on June 18, 1971. To this marriage of 50 years, they had three children. Dennis worked as an electrical instructor at Martin Community College for 28 years. He was a member of Oak City Baptist Church. He was handy at fixing things, always there to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a good work ethic. Dennis enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and playing Spades with his cousins. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Wilkins Turner and his father, Blaney Ray Turner. Dennis is survived by his wife Beth of the home; a son, Dennis Ray Turner, Jr. of Oak City; two daughters, Becky Turner Cunningham and her husband Thomas of Arlington, VA, and Harriet Everett Turner Dixon and her husband Anthony of Troy, AL; three grandsons, Andrew, Turner, and Graham Dixon; and two granddaughters, Beth and Claire Dixon. There was a visitation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 7:00-8:30pm at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Oak City Baptist Church, with Rev. Louis Cook officiating. Due to the heat, the family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. There will be a private family burial at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotland Neck. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to Oak City Baptist Church, PO Box 39, Oak City, NC 27857 or online by visiting www.tmcfunding.com/search, then type Dennis Turner. Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Turner family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.
