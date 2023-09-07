Denyse McLawhorn Smith, 89, of 504 South Main Street, passed away on September 3, 2023. She was born on December, 28, 1933, in Pitt County, to the late Dennis T. & Madge Watkins Jenkins McLawhorn, the third of four daughters. She was married to the late Irving Lee Smith, Jr., on August 3, 1957, who predeceased her exactly 18 years ago to the day, September 3, 2005. Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Salem College and Florida State University with undergraduate and master’s degrees in music with a concentration in voice. She served as the choir director at Robersonville First Christian Church for six decades. She served on the Martin County Board of Education from 1977-1990, chairing the board from 1988-1990. She also served on other local school steering committees. She sang with the Greenville Choral Society and in the Martin County Arts Council Christmas Concerts. She held memberships with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Robersonville Garden Club, and Robersonville Music Club. Survivors include sons Irving Lee Smith, III and wife Frieda of Robersonville, Charles Gilbert Smith and wife Jody of Morehead City, Robert Lawrence Smith and wife Janet of Everetts, Dennis McLawhorn Smith and wife Michelle of Grimesland. Grandchildren Caroline Smith Pelletier and husband Josh, Jena Smith Corey and husband Lewis, Sally Smith Grimes and husband Travis, Charles Gilbert Smith, Jr., William Gray Smith and wife Allie, Emmaline Jenkins Smith, Robert Lawrence Smith, Jr. and wife Lacey, Dennis McLawhorn Smith, Jr., Cooper Langeraap Smith. And 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7th, 4PM-8PM at the home. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 8 at Robersonville First Christian Church with Reverend David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Robersonville Cemetery. A reception will be held immediately after burial at the home on 504 S. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Robersonville First Christian Church. Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com