Deslea Mobley Modlin, 100, passed away on May 30, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Martin County on June 14, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Mozella Mobley. Deslea was a member of Cedar Branch Baptist Church and her love for God and her family was evident by how she lived her life. She demonstrated a strong work ethic and determination by working tirelessly, with her sister Betty, as a farmer. She will be remembered for her love of flowers and her beautiful rose gardens that brought joy to many. She used her talents of quilting and crocheting to bless countless family members and friends with her beautiful quilts, table spreads, ornaments, and other handmade treasures. Deslea enjoyed cooking for her family for her long-standing tradition of Sunday lunch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dalma Modlin in 1980; sons Jimmy Modlin (and wife Pat), Gene Modlin, and Wayne Modlin; a grandson Christopher Modlin; her sisters Betty Lilley and Ella Jones; and her brothers Church Mobley, Robert Mobley, and Garfield Mobley. She is survived by her son, Roger Modlin and wife Ann of Jamesville; daughters-in-law Betty Lou Modlin and Betty Dare Modlin, both of Jamesville; seven grandchildren Phil Modlin and wife Amy, Brian Modlin, Victor Wayne Modlin and wife Amy, all of Jamesville, Greg Modlin and wife Johnna of Greenville, April Miller and husband Randy of Ball Ground, Georgia, Audrey Bullis and husband Scott of Fowlerville, Michigan, and Angela Emory and husband Darrell of Locust Grove, Georgia; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews. The funeral service celebrating her life were conducted Tuesday, June 1st at 2:00 PM at Cedar Branch Baptist Church. The family received friends prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 PM at the church. Burial followed at Jamesville Cemetery. The family extends their thanks to all who have loved, visited, and prayed for Deslea. Appreciation is extended to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. Flowers are welcomed or contributions can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 201 East Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962 or Jamesville EMS and Rescue. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com. Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home, Williamston.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Time to combine the high schools
- South Creek High School honors seniors
- Big church...
- Sheriff's Office, NCHP focus on traffic safety
- Boys & Girls Club garners $30K grant
- Martin Memorial plans Summer Reading Program
- North Carolina soybeans
- Thankful through the chaos...
- No More Special Rates: State Auditor has opened investigation
- Remembering Wise Bear : Community says goodbye to a quiet leader
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.