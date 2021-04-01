Mr. Dewey Carlyle Simpson, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born to Arthur Dewey and Betty Tyre Simpson on September 14, 1935. Dewey loved and valued time with family and friends, fishing the Roanoke River, hunting, and loved Poplar Chapel Church, where he was very active. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his son, Dewey “Butch” Simpson and wife Lynette of Jamesville; his daughter, Janet Simpson of Carrolton Assisted Living of Plymouth, N.C; a sister Loretta Cullipher of Williamston. Also his 3 beloved grandchildren, Carly, Connor, and Carson Simpson. Dewey is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Gardner Simpson; his parents; 2 brothers, Garland Simpson and Wesley Simpson; 2 sisters, Myrtle Simpson and Rachael Hahn. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ in Jamesville. Burial at Jamesville Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Donations may be made to Jamesville Fire and Rescue. Online condolence at www.biggsfuneral.com
