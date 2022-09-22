Dolores Jule (Allen) Goetz, 97, formerly of Williamston and Haslett, Michigan, passed away after a long journey with dementia at Lakeshore Woods Memory Care in Fort Gratiot on September 16, 2022. She was born July 15, 1925, in Fowlerville, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Wilkinson) Allen. Dolores grew up on a dairy farm near Fowlerville, graduated from Fowlerville High School at 16, and moved to Lansing. She worked as a bank clerk, put herself through secretarial school and met the love of her life, Bill, on a blind date. They married on May 25, 1946, after Bill’s World War II service. Dolores and Bill settled in Williamston. She was the heart and soul of the family, stayed home until all her children were in school, supported them in realizing their dreams and was proud of all they accomplished. She worked helping build Bill’s business, as a legal secretary, was an accomplished seamstress and cook, loved music, played the piano, bridge, golfed, and bowled. Dolores was a Brownie leader and a dedicated member of the Williamston United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and worked with the women’s group. In the early 1990’s, Dolores and Bill moved to Haslett and joined the Haslett Community Church. They spent over 20 years wintering in Arizona. In her later years, Dolores loved spending time at family gatherings and weekly brunches at Coral Gables. She was the epitome of caring and kindness, known for her gentle voice, smile, and favorite line, “Take care of you….” Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Bill; her daughter, Chris McKinnon; sister, Dorothy Dillinger, and brother, Lowell Allen. She is survived by her brother, John (Beth) Allen; children, Carol (Rodney) Ray, Cathy Goetz Perry (Dave Rusciolelli), and Fred (Debbie) Goetz; son-in-law, Jaime Galindo; four grandsons, Benjamin Godoshian (Anne Wesoloski), Travis (Julia) Ray, Malcolm S. McKinnon and Jarett Perry; and, many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held June 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Zynda’s, 150 E. Grand River, Williamston, Michigan. Please join Dolores’ family to share memories and celebrate her long, rich life. In remembrance, please make contributions to the Dementia Society of America, the Haslett Community Church, 1427 Haslett Rd., Haslett, MI 48840, or a charity of your choice. For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
