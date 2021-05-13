Donald Wayne Fox, 72 of N. Haughton St., died Friday May 7, 2021 at his home. Wayne was born on February 24, 1949 in Newport News, Va. To the late Robert L. Fox, Jr., and Betty Love Fox. He was retired as manager of the Holiday Inn in Williamston from 1991 to 2010 and Owner of the Moratoc Restaurant from 2010 to 2012. Wayne was a former chair and board member of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce, Williamston Planning Board and Williamston Rotary Club. He was also a member of the Martin County Tourism Authority Board. Wayne was Santa Clause for many years for the Williamston Christmas Parade and many churches and groups. He enjoyed playing golf, doing yard work, cooking and babysitting the neighbors dog "Brown Sugar". Wayne loved his grandchildren and people. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Daniel Ray Fox. Survivors include wife of 22 years, Glinda White Fox of the home; daughter, Alisha Beague of Salem, Va.; son, Kenneth Fox of Roanoke, Va.; stepsons; Richard Wynne of Raleigh and Gregory Wynne of Williamston; brother, Michael Fox of Florida; grandchildren, Jaida, Ethan, Cambria, Iona and Allistair. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Walker Funeral Chapel with Mr. Tommy Harris officiating. The family received friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Martin County Arts Council, PO Box 1134, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Fox family.
