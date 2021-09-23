Donnie Craven Martin, Jr., 56, of Williamston, NC. passed away at Martin General Hospital, Monday, September 20, 2021. He was born June 29, 1965 to Donnie C. Martin, Sr. and Bonnie Martin of Williamston. He worked as an electrician at Williamston Yarn Mill. Donnie was survived by his mother and father, son; Trey Martin (Jennifer) of Williamston, sister; Laurie Whitfield, (Ashley) of Williamston and two grandchildren; Layla and Grace Martin. There will be a 1:00pm memorial service held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at the Bear Grass Presbyterian Church officiated by Richard Knox. The family will be meeting at his parents home at 1355 Lee Road. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com
