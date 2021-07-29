Donnie Hugo Whitley, 83 of Pineview Rd., died Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. Donnie was born on February 19, 1938, in Martin County to Velma Whitley. He served 20 years in the US Navy and ran W & W Truss Company for many years. Mr. Whitley was a member of Grace Family Fellowship. He loved tinkering on old cars, loved fishing and being active. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Deanna “Mama Dee” Whitley, son, Michael McCoy Whitley, and daughter, Cynthia Lee Whitley. Survivors include; son, Jeffrey H. Whitley, and wife Tonya of Williamston; daughter, Angela Whitley McDonald of Robersonville; brother, Doug Whitaker of Bear Grass; sisters, Jeanette Gurkin and Linda Warren both of Williamston; grandchildren, Seven; great grandchildren, two. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Walker Chapel, with Rev. Dallas Gurganus officiating. Burial will follow in Martin Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time, and other times from the home. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Whitley family.
