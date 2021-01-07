Donnie Lee Washington 73, of Bear Grass, NC went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 02, 2021. Donnie married the love of his life, Betty, on September 03, 1966. They were married for 54 years. He joined the United States Coast Guard on June 10, 1964 and served proudly until June 04, 1968. Donnie is survived by his loving wife Betty; a son, Kevin Paul Washington of Washington, NC; two daughters, Donna Lee Leggett of Wilmington, NC and Diane Marie Medlin of Bear Grass, NC; a sister, Nancy Sparks of Williamston; 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. There will be a graveside service held on Wednesday, January 06, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Tice Community Cemetery. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC is serving the family.