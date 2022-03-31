Doris Whitehurst Riddick, 85 of W. Vance St., died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Three Rivers Health and Rehab. Mrs. Riddick was born on November 29, 1936, in Pasquotank County to the late Linwood Jarvis “Red” Whitehurst and Hazel Turner Whitehurst. She was retired as a seamstress in retail clothing and a member of Community Christian Church. She was preceded in death by husband Harold Carter Riddick, brother Sanford Whitehurst and sister Alice Miller. Survivors include; daughter, Janet Lynne Riddick Roberson (Greg) of Winterville; son, James “Jim” Harold Riddick (Colleen) of Windsor; sisters, Barbara Spear (Preston) of Woodville and Lynnette Boyce (Gene) of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Eric Roberson (Wendee), Suzanne Riddick, and Ben Riddick; Great Grandchildren, Hannah, Landon, and Carter Roberson; many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Martin Memorial Gardens with Pastor Eddie Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and other times from the home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church, 22184 NC Hwy 125 Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Riddick family.