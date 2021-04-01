Dorothy Griggs

Dorothy Smallcomb Griggs, 85, of 1301 Archie Mobley Road, Williamston, NC went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in her home. Mrs. Griggs was born in Luzerne County, PA on May 29, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Thomas George and Dorothy Laverne Warwick Smallcomb. A homemaker, she was a member of Macedonia Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Alfred Griggs. Surviving are her two sisters, Alta Neville (husband, Phillip, deceased) of Binghamton, NY and LuAnne Lambert (husband, Kenneth) of Williamston; three brothers, Thomas Smallcomb (wife, Mary, deceased) of Vestal, NY, David Warwick of Binghamton, and John Warwick (wife, Laura) of Conklin, NY; a special niece, Heather Gallinoto (husband, Vincent) of Bethel; a special nephew, Paul Drazen of Tennessee; two great-nieces, Aliyah and Kiari Drazen, a great-nephew, Jaydin Drazen, all of Bethel; and many other nieces, nephews and extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to both Community Hospice and Home Life Care, both in Williamston, for the love and support provided to Mrs. Griggs during her time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Christian Church, 7640 US Hwy 17, Williamston, NC 27892. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Gurganus' no-hitter helps Bears top Knights in middle school baseball
- Celebrating 70 Years: Williamston's original radio station still going strong
- New Officer Sworn In
- 8-run third inning sparks Riverside softball over South Creek
- Crews Clearing Damaged Propane Tank: Flames seen downtown
- Haltigan, Roberson lead BGC soccer past Hatteras
- Special Delivery from D.C. : WWII veteran receives special honor
- Cougars softball outlasts Columbia
- Riverside netters stop Bears
- Multiple Agencies Respond to Structure Fire
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.