Mrs. Dorothy McKeel Stancill, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2021. There will be a visitation at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 12 noon until 1:45 P.M. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. at Martin Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Stancill worked for many years with the Martin County School System in the cafeteria providing meals for students and after her retirement, worked part time at the Bargain Shop in Williamston. She also loved her roses . Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Nathan, of the home; 2 sons, Michael Ray Stancill and wife Wendy Mills of Williamston and Nathan Dail Stancill and wife Linda Carol of Chester, Va.; 6 grandchildren, Tara, Ryan, Mallory, Elliott, Tyler, and Keenan; 4 great- grandchildren, Cameron, McKenna, Kolby, and Brody. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Stancill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Helen Davis McKeel and a son, Ricky Earl Stancill. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to West End Baptist Church at 1505 W. Main Street in Williamston, N.C. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- County budget passes in split vote
- Martin County native receives prestigious award
- Clifton Lemar Peele
- Animal Services to host cat adoption event
- N.C. State could make memories...
- Bertie man faces 17 counts
- When the mower does most of the work, the worker does more mowing
- Boys & Girls Club garners $30K grant
- Whirligigs are keeping Wilson on the move
- Hurricane season is upon us
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.