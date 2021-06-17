Mrs. Dorothy McKeel Stancill, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2021. There will be a visitation at Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 12 noon until 1:45 P.M. followed by a graveside service at 2:00 P.M. at Martin Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Stancill worked for many years with the Martin County School System in the cafeteria providing meals for students and after her retirement, worked part time at the Bargain Shop in Williamston. She also loved her roses . Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Nathan, of the home; 2 sons, Michael Ray Stancill and wife Wendy Mills of Williamston and Nathan Dail Stancill and wife Linda Carol of Chester, Va.; 6 grandchildren, Tara, Ryan, Mallory, Elliott, Tyler, and Keenan; 4 great- grandchildren, Cameron, McKenna, Kolby, and Brody. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Stancill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Helen Davis McKeel and a son, Ricky Earl Stancill. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to West End Baptist Church at 1505 W. Main Street in Williamston, N.C. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.