Dr. Stephen Ira Lester, age 74, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Health Park Medical Center with his wife, Gayle, by his side. He was born April 22, 1948 in Louisa, KY. He was the son of the late Harvey Kenneth Lester and the late Ruth Derickson Lester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step son, Robert (Robbie) Edward Williams. Dr Lester graduated from high school in Elkins, WV in 1966. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1969. He went on to graduate in 1973 from West Virginia University School of Medicine and finished his internship at WVU Hospital in 1974. He worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital in the Emergency Department. Two years later, he pursued his orthopaedic specialty at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. In 1980, he began his Orthopedic practice in Elkins, WV. He had surgery privileges at Davis Medical Center in Elkins and St Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon WV. In December 2001, he relocated to Washington, North Carolina where he joined Pamlico Orthopaedics with privileges at Beaufort County Hospital and Martin General Hospital in Williamston, NC. In June 2021, Dr Lester and Gayle moved to Fort Myers, Florida. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and taking long road trips with his friends. He also enjoyed listening to Blue Grass, Classical and Southern Gospel music. One of his favorite things to do was read. He was a lifetime member of the WVU School of Medicine Alumni Association and the National Rifle Association. He donated his time for surgical mission trips to Guatemala and Belize. Dr Lester is survived by his wife, Gayle Lynn, a son Christopher (Cindy) of Garner, NC; Two daughters, Stephanie (Adam) Chandler of Ashland, KY and Annie (Joe) Collins of Wheelerburg, OH; stepson John Hall of Jarrettsville, MD and a step daughter Sabrena Hall of Martinsburg, WV. Twelve (12) grandchildren Bryan Lester, Jason Lester, Audry Lester, Lydia Lester, Whitney Strong, Alex Chandler, Gariel Chandler, Seth Williams, Zoie Williams, Jake Collins, Hunter Collins and John “Tripp” Hall. Four (4) great grandchildren, Lily Lester, Ellis Lester, Lennon Lester and Seth H Williams. A brother, Dr. William (Katrina) Lester of Lexington, KY. Nieces Elisha (David) Compton and Melissa (Tanner) Stiff. Nephews William (Katie) Lester and Alex (Rita) Lester. Steve will be remembered not only for his exceptional surgical skills, but also remembered for his saying when asked how he was. His answer would always be “I’m better than I deserve” Visitation with family will be held at 1:00 followed by a Celebration of Life service Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00 at Maple Grove Christian Church (Farmlife) Jamesville NC.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Martin County Sheriff, WPD make arrests
- MCS announces three principals changes
- Incidents, arrests reported in Martin County
- Williamston artist takes home 'Best in Show'
- Robersonville seemingly circumvents LGC
- Multiple arrests made in Williamston, Martin County
- NCWorks moves to MCC campus
- Williams earns Mary R. Peele Scholarship
- Out & About: Week of June 30, 2022
- Hamilton plans parade to celebrate Independence Day